GX4 Tour

The GX4 is a subcompact, micro really, 9mm pistol. It’s sized like many .380 ACPs but offers plenty of 9mm get up and go. In its 6.05 x 4.4 x 1.08″ wide package you’ll get a magazine full of 11 rounds. Add one in the chamber and you’re looking at two sixguns in your pocket. All of that houses a 3.06″ barrel.

As a polymer pistol with steel slide, it’s light to carry at just 18.5 oz. unloaded. When you field strip the GX4 you’ll notice a hidden benefit on the inside. The chassis on this pistol is a full-length stainless-steel framework that prevents flex under fire and provides structural integrity for the polymer grip. By full length, I don’t mean the chassis extends to the muzzle; it doesn’t. But the chassis and rail segments are continuous from the front of the trigger guard to the rear of the frame.

The GX4 ships with two 11-round magazines. They’re steel bodied, helping them drop freely on magazine release activation. There are rear witness holes for rounds 4 through 11, so you can easily see your load status. You’ll also note the bottom of the magazines have a scallop cutout in case you need to rip out a magazine in the event of a serious jam. While the magazines in the box are flat-based, you can order an option 11-rounder with a pinky extension and an extended 13-rounder. Ten-round configurations are available for those living under the iron-fisted rule of Republiks.

Presumably to save frame real estate on this micro pistol, there’s no takedown lever visible. On the right side, you will see a flathead screw slot on a pin about the diameter of a pea. Rotate that 1/4 turn and you can press the trigger while easing the slide off the muzzle end. Yes, you do have to press the trigger to field strip the GX4. Personally, I think this is an overblown issue as there are a dozen other situations where you need to verify loaded status and muzzle direction before doing something or other.