Handling
The GX4 has what I would describe as moderate texturing around the grip area. Technically, it presents a random stippling pattern on all four sides of the grip. However, the stippling depth is relatively shallow, so it’s more reminiscent of a finer sandpaper type surface, not tall spikes, ridges, or other random shapes. There are two small stippled areas on the frame above the trigger guard. These are nifty places to rest your right- or left-hand trigger finger when not shooting.
One can’t defy physics, so you’ll find the GX4, like any gun of the size and weight, is a bit jumpy when using full pressure self-defense ammo. With my large (not extra-large) hands, I can get part of my pinky on the grip. However, I found it more comfortable to shoot with two fingers on the grip and my pinky curled underneath. That worked out just fine, and I didn’t have any problem controlling the gun, especially when making good use of my support hand.
The trigger is pretty good out of the box. There’s a very short and relatively smooth take up stage of maybe 1/8″ followed by constant pressure to a break. Using a trigger scale, I measured the break at 6.25 lbs. It’s a tad heavier than I would like in a perfect world, but as a pocket-friendly pistol I can’t really complain about a little extra safety margin in this department. I did not have any trouble managing the trigger on the range — it didn’t affect my ability to shoot accurately.
If you like to shoot the reset, you’ll be able to do this with the Taurus GX4. I wouldn’t describe the reset as audibly or tactilely obnoxious, but you can feel it and to a lesser degree hear it. The trigger shoe itself is flat and wide, as is the safety leaf in its center. You will note vertical serrations in the leaf itself.
The pistol as a whole is designed to be carry friendly. The grip is well rounded and there are no sharp corners to be found. The frame dust cover is beveled and the slide up top is subtly beveled in the opposite direction. Even the muzzle area, frame and slide, are beveled from the front end to ease re-holstering. The whole rig will just melt into an IWB holster.