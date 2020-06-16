Following last year’s introduction of the full-size G3 9mm polymer-frame, striker-fired pistol, Taurus has introduced, the newest addition to its G-series line of semi-auto pistols, the compact G3c.

Building on the proven foundation of Taurus G-series, the G3c advances functionality, reliability and durability to the next level. The G3c features an ergonomic frame with contoured palm swell, textured grip panels and extended magazine base plates with easy-grip bevel cuts to aid in accuracy, ease of operation and firearm retention.

The G3c also offers the 3rd generation trigger system found in the G3, carefully redesigned with a flat trigger face for a straighter pull with a shorter trigger reset and exceptionally crisp break. The upgraded slide includes both front and rear serrations and all-steel sights, including a fixed white dot front and black serrated drift-adjustable rear. The G3c is available in 10- and 12-round capacities and ships with three magazines.

Continuing the G-series legacy of an impressive performance-to-price ratio, the G3c delivers comfort, reliability and performance with an MSRP of $305.74

For more info: www.taurususa.com, Ph. 1-800-327-3776

This content was provided by Taurus USA.