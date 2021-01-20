From training new shooters to keeping pesky varmint at bay, shooting on a budget to ringing steel in competition, the .22 LR is a small, but versatile cartridge. Popularized in long guns, the rimfire round has also become a source of fun for handgunners of all disciplines thanks to its easy shooting, accurate and affordable nature. Seeking to match those characteristics, Taurus debuted the semi-auto, polymer TX22 in 2019, setting a new standard for out-of-the-box rimfire pistols.
Now for 2021, the budget-friendly, performance pistol has been upgraded with the introduction of the new TX22 Competition. Still a full-size, striker-fired handgun built on an ergonomic and lightweight polymer frame with accessory Picatinny underrail and crisp single-action trigger, the new features of the TX22 Competition can be seen on its fixed barrel and optics-ready slide.
Taurus Ups Performance with TX22 Competition
Reengineered to meet demands of today’s competitive, and casual, shooters, the TX22 Competition sports a new upper assembly, complete with a 5” steel alloy, threaded bull barrel with machined breech to accept optic mounting plates. Mounting directly to the breech of the barrel, the pistol ships with two, two-sided mounting plates to accommodate popular red dot models from Holosun, Leupold, Trijicon, Vortex and others.
Made from high-grade, hard-anodized aluminum, the slide is skeletonized with a large cutout to account for optics while still allowing use of its three-dot iron sights, including an adjustable rear sight. Weighing just 17.3 oz. unloaded and without a red dot, the TX22 Competition measures 8.15” long, 5.44” tall and 1.25” wide. Three 16-round polymer magazines are provided, though 10-round models are also available. MSRP is $484.85.
And for those already owners of a TX22 wanting to get even more performance out of their plinker, Taurus will also offer a TX22 Competition upper kit online to convert standard TX22s to the Competition configuration.
Specifications
Model: TX22 Competition
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: .22 LR
Capacity: 16/10+1 (3 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/W/H): 8.15″/1.25″/5.44″
Slide: Aluminum
Barrel: 5″, Threaded, Bull barrel
Sights: 3-dot, White, Adjustable rear
Optics: Mounting plates
Weight: 17.3 oz.
MSRP: $484.85
For more info: taurususa.com