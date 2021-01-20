Reengineered to meet demands of today’s competitive, and casual, shooters, the TX22 Competition sports a new upper assembly, complete with a 5” steel alloy, threaded bull barrel with machined breech to accept optic mounting plates. Mounting directly to the breech of the barrel, the pistol ships with two, two-sided mounting plates to accommodate popular red dot models from Holosun, Leupold, Trijicon, Vortex and others.

Made from high-grade, hard-anodized aluminum, the slide is skeletonized with a large cutout to account for optics while still allowing use of its three-dot iron sights, including an adjustable rear sight. Weighing just 17.3 oz. unloaded and without a red dot, the TX22 Competition measures 8.15” long, 5.44” tall and 1.25” wide. Three 16-round polymer magazines are provided, though 10-round models are also available. MSRP is $484.85.

And for those already owners of a TX22 wanting to get even more performance out of their plinker, Taurus will also offer a TX22 Competition upper kit online to convert standard TX22s to the Competition configuration.