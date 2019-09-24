Little Become Big

No matter how far advanced we become as a species we all remain tribal creatures at heart. My dad can beat up your dad, Fords are cooler than Chevys, and the United States of Freedom-Loving America sets the unrivalled standard for awesome the world over. In keeping with this immutable mantra certain mechanical attributes of the combat handgun seem to be irrevocably associated with our particularly American brand of gunfighting.



The details all spawn from John Moses Brown ing’s timeless American icon, the 1911. The VP’s grip to frame angle approximates that of Mr. Browning’s centenarian wonder. Gaston Glock’s eponymous plastic pistol, by contrast, reflects more the geometry of Georg Luger’s P08 Parabellum. For those of us raised on the 1911 the VP9 just feels more right.



The magazine release on the 1911 is a handy push button sitting underneath the thumb when shooting right-handed. The Walther P99 and P22 as well as the HK USP and P30-series handguns all sport a nicely ambidextrous bilateral pivoting lever, as did the original VP9 and VP40 series. However, that’s just not really the way we do it over here on this side of the pond. As a result, the new VP9-B offers a 1911-style magazine release for those of us who just cannot bring ourselves to assimilate.