The .44 S&W Special ain’t so special. That may be heresy to some, most notably some gun’riters who almost genuflect at the name. But it just ain’t so great. In regards to the criterion by which revolvers and their cartridges are judged, the .44 Special can’t do a single thing many others do just as well — or better. Or better?

Not only will I say the .44 Special ain’t so special I will even say it was never needed. Because — for most of their concurrent production periods the .44 S&W Russian was loaded to the same ballistics as the longer .44 Special. That was with identical 246 grain, lead, roundnose .429″ diameter bullets at 755 fps. The only difference between the .44 Special and the .44 Russian is that the former’s case length is 1.16″ and the latter’s is .9″.

So why did the .44 Special develop such a strong mystique? Because of gun’riters like Elmer Keith and Skeeter Skelton. Elmer used that extra case capacity so he could load it HOT; as in hot enough to lift the topstrap off of some test revolvers. Skeeter liked to load it much milder; as in about 900 fps with 250 grain bullets. His reason for favoring the .44 Special so much was he considered it inherently accurate. But crusty old Charlie Askins had an individualistic streak in him. He wrote the .44 Special was never needed because there was already the .44-40. Atta-boy Charlie!

Revolver accuracy is a combination of factors like barrel quality, forcing cone smoothness, cylinder chamber mouths matching barrel diameter and other tidbits. Those are all factors in the handguns themselves. Then with the cartridge there are things like proper size bullets of proper temper of alloy for the pressure level desired, bullet lubricant, powder of proper burning rate for the pressure level desired, a concentric crimp applied evenly around the case mouth and much more. The most finely crafted revolver cannot shoot accurately with poorly constructed ammunition, and perfectly made ammunition cannot deliver precision from an improperly manufactured revolver. The idea of “inherent accuracy” from a revolver cartridge is a myth.