The Do-All Death-Ray

Concept

When the 29-3 arrived it was in fact pretty rough, having end-shake front to rear on the cylinder as well as some timing issues. The nickel finish had been attacked by rust but fortunately not deep enough to cause pitting though the factory finish. The case-hardened trigger and hammer were the factory original parts, target variety and were covered with more dirt than wear. Like most things made in 1985 it was used, 21 years old and loose around the edges so to speak; but underneath it had potential.

I had an idea to make a general-purpose handgun out of it but with more emphasis on the hunting side of things. I wanted it to measure up to the often more exotic S&W Performance Center products. In my simple way of thinking, I wanted the handgun to cross over a possible spectrum of uses from self-defense, to killing steel plates, but

mostly geared toward handgun hunting should that chance come up.

I will state here that I am aware of the SAW 500 and the .460 handguns as well as the many custom big bore gun makers the likes of Bowen, Reeder, Freedom Arms and so on. I also acknowledge that all the big guns aside, I wanted a .44 Magnum because I planned on shooting the gun over a period of years to come — should I live to an older age.