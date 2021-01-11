The HK VP9L OR

The Humble O-Ring

Most normal people don’t think much about O-rings. It was an O-ring failure in the right solid rocket booster of the space shuttle Challenger on January 28, 1986, that allowed a high-pressure jet of plasma to burn through the external fuel tank and destroy the spacecraft. Seven great Americans died in that conflagration.

For the technological luddite, the humble O-ring is an elastomeric torus usually used to form a gas or liquid seal. Typical terrestrial applications for O-rings include scuba tanks, underwater cameras, refrigeration systems and paintball guns. As with most such mundane objects, we seldom think much about O-rings. However, our lives would indeed be way suckier without them.

Why all this talk of O-rings in a gun article? Because HK engineers were not satisfied to design a slide/barrel interface that rode on simple polished steel like everybody else on the planet. Their accurized competition pistol sports an O-ring seal between these two critical components. The end result, when coupled with comparably compulsive attention to detail everyplace else in the gun, means equipment shortcomings will no longer be viewed as a viable excuse for poor performance.

This may seem a small thing, but it is not. I have built a modest career out of falsely depicting myself as a steely eyed killer with gun-handling skills capable of putting John Wick to shame. Reality is I’m just a 54-year-old guy with a word processor and diagnosable maturity issues. Take away the equipment failure pretext and abject public humiliation will assuredly follow. Thanks to HK, I suppose now I’m doomed.