The HK VP9L OR

Cool Things
The stock VP9 is chock full of cool little things. The grip is the most customizable in the industry. With three different backstraps and six interchangeable side plates, the company claims 27 different combinations.
I personally think there are more than that. However, like most folks, higher math was the first thing to go when I gravitated into a job that no longer required it. Sadly, though I seem no longer to be able to calculate mathematical permutations, I will likely be quoting the lyrics to the Gilligan’s Island theme song on my deathbed.
There are the niftiest little removable ears on the back of the slide that help with racking chores. HK calls them Charging Supports, and they are the most inspired mechanical accessories since windshield wipers. The slide stop and magazine release are both bilateral and perfect.
The particulars are incomparable, and the smooth striker-fired trigger is to die for. A captive flat recoil spring and polygonally rifled barrel come standard. What really blew me away, however, were the O-rings.