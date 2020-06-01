The New Colt Python

Rebirth
Both of these problems have now been addressed as Colt has resurrected the Python for 2020.
The New Python is not a duplication of the original. It looks just like a Python, complete with the heavy under-lug, ventilated rib barrel, having always been a mark of the Python. The grip frame is also identical to the original. Four grips I pulled out of my parts box for the original Python/Officers Model Match/Official Police/.357 Magnum all fit the new Python.
There are two obvious differences on the outside, though. One is the fact the top strap has been increased in size by about 30 percent, and the screw above the trigger guard on the left side is now placed farther to the front, indicating a change in the inner mechanism.
The lock work has been changed not only to make it stronger and less susceptible to going out of time but also to make it easier to shoot double-action. Again quoting Bob Nichols:
“The Colt double action revolver is not capable of double action accuracy fire …. In its double-action function the Colt double action revolver has a poor trigger pull and a most unresponsive cylinder ‘roll’.” The latter refers to Smith & Wesson’s long action cylinder that seems to almost rotate itself as you fire. The original Python had a DA pull which “stacked” meaning you could pull the trigger back to a certain spot in DA mode and then almost fire as you would a single action. This worked for some people but not for most shooters. This has now been corrected and the new Python has one, straight pull DA without the two-stage operation of the original.
One major thing, thankfully, is the fact Colt did not change the barrel. It’s still one-piece complete with barrel, under lug and ventilated rib forged out of a single piece of steel. They did not follow what so many manufacturers have currently done, making two-piece barrels consisting of a barrel and a shroud.
The rear sight is fully adjustable and the front sight now features an interchangeable system with the sights held in place by an Allen screw. The Python comes with a front sight with a red insert, however other sights are available, including a fiber-optic version.