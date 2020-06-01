The New Colt Python

Supernaturally Smooth

The Python is currently available only in stainless steel and I don’t expect that to change. Barrel lengths of 4.25″ and 6″ are listed, but I would like to see an 8″ version, if anyone is listening. With unloaded weights of 42 and 46 oz. respectively, the latter is three ounces more than the original Python, so steel has been added in critical places. The more critical specs are a 5-lb. single action trigger pull and 10-lb. DA. Both are smooth and creep-free, and the cylinder throats are all a uniform 0.35″.

I have two original Pythons from the 1960s to compare with the new Python. My original Python came about as a result of lust, I admit it. Sixgun lust. I managed to ignore the Python in the 1950s. The translation meaning I couldn’t afford one and also buy a Colt Single Action Army, both of which sold for $125 each. In 1956, at a time I was making 90 cents an hour, I purchased the first new .45 Colt 71/2″ to arrive in my area and managed to resist the Python.

Then in the 1960s Colt began to advertise the 4″ Python, using full-sized pictures. I wanted the gun so badly! At the time I was working the evening shift at General Tire while going to college during the day and supporting my family, which included three little babies. There was no money for a Python, no matter how badly I wanted one. However when I found one at the company store — I bought it on payroll deduction.

I never could make that Python shoot to my satisfaction until I replaced the 4″ barrel with an 8″ barrel, and had Bill Laughridge at Cylinder & Slide tune the action and smooth out the trigger pull. It became the proverbial tack driver.

The other Python is a 6″, tuned by Fred Sadowski and willed to me by my dear friend Jack Pender. It’s also an excellent shooting pistol and both of these are fitting examples to compare the New Python to. And it does compare favorably.

The new gun functions perfectly and shoots accurately. Cocking the hammer on the original Python is almost a supernatural experience. The new Python with its upgraded action does not feel quite the same way — but almost. I’m happy to trade the feeling to gain the much improved double-action. I did not get rid of the 4″ barrel but rather had it installed on a S&W .357 Combat Magnum by Milt Morrison of QPR. The advantage was gaining the smoother DA pull of the S&W. However, now it comes automatically with the new Python.