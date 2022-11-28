The New Frontier: Colt’s Classic Single Action

A New Frontier

It was the beginning of a new era — a breath of fresh air. We had a new president. A young president to replace the grandfatherly Ike. Little did we realize what lay ahead in the 1960s. To honor the new president and new optimism, one firearms company decided to bring out a new sixgun. In late 1961 (only two were made in this year), Colt brought forth the New Frontier in honor of John F. Kennedy’s New Frontier. Within two years, rifle shots would ring out in Dallas, Camelot would be gone and the specially engraved New Frontier would never be presented.

Our country’s innocence was gone, never to return, but the Colt New Frontier would remain in production for the next 20+ years. As did Ruger seven years earlier, Colt flat-topped the frame of an existing model, added an adjustable rear sight mated with a radically sloping ramp-style front sight and brought forth one of the most beautiful sixguns ever. Just as with the Colt Single Action Army that gave birth to the New Frontier, the new sixgun carried a deep blue finish on its barrel, cylinder and grip frame topped off with beautifully mottled colors on its case-hardened main frame.

In the production of the 1st Generation Colt Single Action Army sixguns from 1873 to 1941, a few target models, both Single Action Army and Bisley, were produced consisting of a slightly flat-topped frame, a windage adjustable rear sight by drifting and locking in place and a front sight that could be adjusted up and down.

During the 1920s, Elmer Keith tried to interest Colt in modernizing the Colt by flat-topping the frame and adding fully adjustable sights. He even offered the loan of his custom sixguns, including his famous #5SA, but Colt would not listen. Had they been open-minded, Ruger may never have materialized.

Keith’s #5SA was built in the mid-1920s. It was a 51/2″ Single Action chambered in the cartridge of time, at least for reloaders, the .44 Special. The grip was created by mating a Bisley backstrap with a Single Action trigger guard, and its influence today can be seen in the Freedom Arms and Ruger Bisley revolvers. The frame was flat-topped and carried a fully adjustable rear sight mated with a post front sight with a bead. The gun magazine of the day, The American Rifleman, carried Keith’s article on the #5SA entitled “The Last Word.” The #5SA was definitely the last word in single actions in the 1920s.