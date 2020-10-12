Shooting The EDC X9S

Long ago I lost my appreciation for the assumed inherent accuracy of defensive handguns based upon the published data of groups shot by gun writers. There are very few, if any, new handguns that can’t outshoot all but a handful of shooters and with my trifocal-spectacled eyes, I’m certainly not in this group. All you really need to know is EDC X9S comes with a Wilson Combat accuracy guarantee of 1/2″ at 25 yards, a fact of greatest interest to those with Dunning-Kruger syndrome. Of greater significance is the trigger. The sample I tested averaged 3.5 lbs. with variations of just a couple of ounces in either direction. The trigger was “crisp” and broke as cleanly as a politician’s campaign promise with an astonishing 1/10″ reset!

An objective gun-test doesn’t need to be torturous, but it does need to be intensive, first of all to ascertain the reliability of the mechanism after sustained use but further (and perhaps more importantly) to determine the “friendliness” of the gun’s design when the shooter is nearing fatigue. To accomplish this, I used the EDC X9S while enrolled in Dave Spaulding’s “Advanced Covert Pistol Class.” Devoted to concealed carry techniques, we shot approximately 800 rounds in two days and practiced the drawing-stroke from concealment with as many repetitions as rounds fired. When you draw 800 to 1,000 times in two days, you develop a “feel” for its virtues and vices.

On the virtuous side of the balance sheet, I found the gun doesn’t recoil or “feel” like any subcompact I’ve experienced. It felt like shooting a Commander-sized handgun. I suspect it’s due to in part its 25-oz. weight — a little over 3 oz. heavier than a GLOCK 26 but still a couple of ounces less than a lightweight Commander. Combined with the grip angle, beavertail and trigger disposition, it gripped and recoiled much more like a 1911 than any GLOCK or SIG 365 I’ve shot. In full disclosure I admit to not using the 10-round flush-fit magazine simply because in a school-setting it would require reloading with greater frequency. I used the extended 15 rounder supplied with the X9S along with full-sized magazines I have for my original X9.

From my previous experience with the original X9 I expected perfection and wasn’t disappointed, the gun performed flawlessly. I was initially concerned the full-sized magazines might not have the spring tension to regulate the added slide speed of the X9S, but this concern was unfounded.

Not surprisingly the pistol was easy to conceal with an OWB holster with both a closed and open garment and felt more comfortable than my original X9 when I switched to an IWB holster for a few drills.

On the other side of the balance sheet I found while practicing different methods of speed reloads, I was inconsistent hitting the narrower slide stop lever when attempting to use my support thumb to drop the slide. I believe this is a training issue, not a design flaw; if you acquire an X9S, I recommend you make a conscious effort to practice finding the lever quickly with your support hand thumb.

Does the world need a deep-concealment handgun with an Olympic-echelon trigger capable of 2 MOA accuracy? If you’ve been around the gun-culture for any length of time, you know it never has been and hopefully never will be about “need.” At $2,695, the Wilson Combat EDC X9S is a cashmere gun in a polyester world.

