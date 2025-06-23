The SAR9 Service Pistol

Weighty Things

My grandparents survived the Great Depression. My grandfather told me he would load the family’s old single-barrel, muzzle-loading 12-bore with rocks and nails because they couldn’t afford store-bought shot. He would then stalk up to the fence line and use that terribly dangerous old gun to kill scads of loitering blackbirds with a single blast. These he would take back to his Mom to feed him and his eleven siblings. By contrast, your typical Information Age college student believes a temporary diminution in cell phone service to be an existential crisis.

We Americans have certainly blurred the lines between wants and needs these days. However, I would assert that every responsible adult American actually needs a proper defensive handgun. The only reason our curious experiment in democracy has prevailed for so long is that our government rightfully fears us. An armed population is ungovernable without its consent. We should all do our part.

That being established, now we haggle over price. You can dump a holy fortune on a bespoke combat pistol these days. Like everything in our capitalistic society, there are gradations based upon relative wealth. However, you could also pick up a SAR9 at a very reasonable price, have all the same capabilities, and enjoy a little cash left over for ammo and bling.