The SCCY CPX-3.380

Accuracy

So, what does this do? After every shot, it returns the barrel to precisely the same position as the previous shot. Obviously, this will have an effect on following-shot accuracy. With several different .380 loads, at 15 yards using a casual rest, the CPX-3 delivered several well-centered groups. The average size was only 2".



In a compact personal-defense pistol, does this level of accuracy really matter? Well, yes. It can mean rather than irritating your attacker, it will put him down. The sights are very good too, with three white dots with a square-picture. After backing out a tiny screw on top, the rear sight can be moved laterally for windage too.



The trigger is wide, plain-faced and shaped perfectly. The smooth pull (DA-Only) is around 8 lbs. but perfectly manageable. The CPX-3 is not striker-fired, it has an internal, pivoting hammer. The hammer is always in a “safety-rest” position, moved only by a full DA pull of the trigger. There’s no manual safety, and no need for one.



There’s also no magazine safety. So, if you lose it, you still have at least a single-shot pistol. There are some circumstances making this an important point. The controls are all left-side, and the magazine release is reversible, so you lefties will just have to compensate.



For those who like to have the numbers, the empty weight of the CPX-3 is 15.3 oz. The length is 5.7" and barrel length is a tidy 2.96". The width is 1.1", except at the slide latch, where it’s 1.25". With the finger-rest magazine in place, the height is 4.9". With the flat-floorplate version, it’s 4.5" so a bit trimmer. The finger-rest neatly mates with the two recesses on the front-strap, giving space for all three fingers. But, the height difference is so tiny, I’d say use the finger-rest mag for carry, and the flat for a spare. Both magazines have a 10-round capacity.