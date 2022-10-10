The Sixguns Of Jim Stroh

Basic Platform

Very little of the Ruger Super Blackhawk New Model survived the conversion. Although I still prefer the old-style traditional single-action actions, and although I would not admit to it at the time, I now know Ruger definitely did the right thing by going to a transfer bar safety

system. However after saying this I still do not like the way the trigger on New Models sits so far forward in the triggerguard; Jim Stroh can fix this, and that is exactly what he did on this Heavy .45 Colt. The trigger now sits back in the triggerguard where it belongs. A new five-shot cylinder was line-bored, fitted with tight chamber dimensions, and fitted with a bushing at both front and back to eliminate all endshake

and also to prevent the cylinder ratchet from taking a beating from heavy recoiling loads. The cylinder itself is oversized and as large as practical to fit into the Ruger cylinder window. The bolt slots in the cylinder are oversized and matched up with an oversized bolt to remove all side play.

As the cylinder on a New Model Ruger is rotated for loading or unloading, by the time you hear the click it has gone too far and the chamber is no longer lined up with the opened loading gate. Jim made two changes to the action. First he installed a free spinning pawl to allow the cylinder to rotate forward or backward when the loading gate is opened. This can come in very handy if a bullet jumps the crimp and protrudes through the front of the cylinder preventing normal rotation. The second change — simply because I wanted it and even though the transfer bar was kept intact — was to add a half-cock notch to the hammer.