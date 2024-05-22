The Walther PP: The Autoloader That Changed Everything

Walther PP Emergence

Another notable antecedent of the Walther PP was the Little Tom invented by Czech gunsmith Alois Tomiska who patented its simple DA/SA firing mechanism in Britain and Austria around 1910. Unlike the later Walther PP, the Little Tom’s trigger had the same stroke length for every shot, though only the first shot was truly DA. The long trigger stroke must have slowed the gun’s rate of fire down compared to SA autos. Most of the estimated 28,000 to 50,000 guns produced from 1909 to 1925 were made by Wiener Waffenfabrik in Austria. The majority were diminutive .25 ACP models, the .32 ACP guns being much rarer. In 1919, Tomiska sold his stake in the company and returned to his native Czechoslovakia, where he remained in the arms industry. Why his clever and functional design wasn’t more successful is unknown.

There’s no doubt Fritz Walther was aware of the moderately successful Le Francaise and Little Tom pistols and appears to have considered their shortcoming. His solution for giving the autoloader the instant readiness and safety of the revolver was to adapt the revolver’s DA/SA mechanical operation to the autoloader. The hammer of the PP/PPK, with a double-action strut pinned to the front, looks a lot like that found on a Colt or S&W revolver. Walther’s was the best approach yet, and the PP and PPK took the lead position in the market with brisk sales.

Other manufacturers tried to catch up. Mauser’s DA/SA Model HSc pocket pistol in .32 and .380 ACP, was the most successful and, like the Walther PP/PPK and P-38, survived to reemerge into the post-war world in its excellent original form. Sauer & Sohn’s .32 ACP, Model 38 was not resurrected, though its unique cocking/decocking lever became a standard feature on SIG pistols decades later. Production of .32 and .380 ACP Bergmann Special Pocket Pistols also ended forever with the defeat of Nazi Germany; I suspect because its operation proved too novel. The trigger itself served as a cocking lever for the hammer but had to be released slightly and pulled a second time to fire the first shot.

The DAO, Czechoslovakian, .380 ACP, CZ Model 1938 was to be the Czech military’s first double-action service pistol, but instead was sucked up by the Nazi war machine and never produced again. By contrast, from 1936 to 1940, Ceska Zbrojovka produced and sold an estimated 12,000 of the tiny, DOA, .25 ACP vz 36 pistols designed by Frantisek Myska as a replacement for the single action vz 22 and then revived the design for commercial sale after the war as the CZ Model 45.

If you’re getting the impression the DA/SA and DAO autoloading pistol was kind of a European thing, I’d have to agree. Curiously, America was slow to embrace the DA/SA automatic, even after S&W introduced the first American-made DA/SA auto-loading pistol, the 9mm Model 39, in 1955.

