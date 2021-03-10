Toro, Toro: New Taurus G3 & G3c T.O.R.O.

Otherwise stock G3 and G3c pistols, the new T.O.R.O. models feature a slide cut fit for a new interchangeable optic plate mounting system. Composed of a steel cover plate and four mounting plates to accommodate popular red dot models from Vortex, Burris, Trijicon, Holosun C-More and Leupold, with their associated screws, Taurus not only brought the G3 series into the optics arena but created two of the most affordable optics-ready handguns on the market.

And while the new T.O.R.O. models are all about their ability to accept red dots, Taurus also took the opportunity to change the previously proprietary rear sight for a GLOCK pattern dovetail, allowing G3 owners to easily swap sights with aftermarket options — including suppressor heights for co-witnessing their new optic. The G3 and G3c T.O.R.O. now come with a white dot front sight and an all-black serrated rear.

Shipped with two mags of either 10-, 15- or 17-round capacity for the G3 and 10- or 12-rounders for the G3c, MSRP of the G3 T.O.R.O. and G3c T.O.R.O. is $408.77.