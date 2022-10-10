What Was I Thinking?

It’s commonly known in the gun’riting business when a columnist wakes up some morning near deadline time without a clue as to what to write about, he’ll do a “Guns I wish I’d never sold” piece. How about I switch that around and tell you about the handguns I wish I’d never bought in the first place?

First off let me say I’m impetuous; often leaping before I look. So my first “oops” back in 1972 could have been easily avoided. It was the first S&W Military & Police .32-20 revolver I had ever seen, and the price, at $75, seemed more than reasonable. FOR A REVOLVER WITH A BIG RING IN THE BARREL though, it wasn’t that great a deal. If I had bothered to look down its barrel before grabbing my wallet I would have easily seen it. Sometimes a gun like that will still shoot quite well. This one didn’t, keyholing bullets all over the place. I sold it for $50 but at least told the new buyer about the ring.

For some reason it seems like many of my early faux pas came with autopistols. Back in the 1970s I traded into two identical Llama 1911 .38 Supers. Within 24 hours I looked at them and realized I didn’t even want one .38 Super not to mention a 1911 with a silly looking ventilated rib. At this late date I can’t even remember to whom and for what I traded them, but undoubtedly I lost money on the deal.

Another autoloader I regretted was a post-war Walther P38. They aren’t bad guns, and in fact the one I bought shot pretty tight groups. Its problem was with its extractor, which kept departing the rest of the gun. The first time this happened I was shooting in about 6″ of fresh snow and, wonder-of- wonders, I actually found it. The next time it flew off was on bare dirt and I never did find it that time. As soon as a new one was located, that P38 was peddled.