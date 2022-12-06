Wild Bill's Best Bud

Shooting Tutt

I start out with a Navy Model that seems to have been sent stateside with a batch intended for the Colt Black Powder series of the late 70s. It arrived very well fitted and finished polished but in the white and absent the front sight bead. Proof marks and maker’s name are nowhere to be found and the only marking is the number “272” out of sight on the major sub-assemblies. I finished it in an even, deep plumb brown as bottled by Birchwood-Casey. Johnny Bates, a profoundly-learned black powder and history buff supplied a front bead of the correct height for 25-yard shooting.

Walking it through its paces, I found it sufficiently-accurate to nail 2/3 size rabbit targets when fired two-handed back to 20 yards. I managed to keep all my shots in the five ring of a TXTP silhouette target back to 40 paces firing one handed and landed two consecutive shots low in the stomach when I had reached 50 yards.

The sighting arrangements is crude – a front cone and a notch at the top of the hammer visible only with the hammer at full stand. It’s remarkable what you can do with a set of crude sights when the light is right and the Navy does at least, have a nice, long sight radius. This example hangs steady on target throughout a rather creeping six pound trigger release. I soon pronounced myself ready to rekill Dave Tutt, or as ready as I was every likely to get.

It’s said Mr. Hickok and Mr. Tutt agreed to a classic walk-down on the main street of Springfield, Missouri, with Tutt to start at one end and Wild Bill at the other — honor to be vindicated. As legend has it, as soon as Tutt hit the street, James Butler raised his revolver, took a two handed braced hold of some sort and croaked out his rival with a single shot.

Distance of the shot is reported to be from 70 to 80 yards, winning great respect for Mr. Hickock among the citizenry. I would endeavor to do the same as Wild Bill, sans the dead body.