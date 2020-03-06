Wilson American Combat Pistol (ACP)

Wilson introduces the American Combat Pistol (ACP) series in .45 ACP or 9mm. Hand built in Berryville, Arkansas, the ACP features all of the precision, craftsmanship and quality associated with a Wilson Combat custom handgun at a lower, package price. The ACP is built with Wilson parts in the same manner their other custom 1911 handguns, but with reduced customer selected options streamlining production, enabling a lower price.

The ACP features Wilson’s latest generation forged slide, frame and barrels, hand fitted, with their 100 percent machined “Bullet Proof” parts for performance. The ACP retains the Wilson Combat 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee for the lifetime of the product.

The ACP also introduces their new Eagle Claw grip and slide surface. The Eagle Claw pattern offers a non-abrasive, tactile grip but still feels easy on your hands and clothing.

The ACP is available in Full-Size 5″, 4.25″ Commander or 4″ Compact sizes in Armor Tuff finished carbon steel, with limited customer selected options available. MSRP is $2,495 (.45 ACP) or $2,595 (9mm).

Among the features are:

Full-Size Carbon Steel Frame

Eagle Claw Frontstrap/Mainspring Housing Treatment

High-Grip Bullet Proof Beavertail Grip Safety

Tactical Bullet Proof Thumb Safety

3 ½# – 4 ½# Crisp Trigger Pull with Medium Pad

Bullet Proof Magazine Release

Contoured Magazine Well

G10 Eagle Claw Grips with Black Medallions

5” Carbon Steel Slide

Eagle Claw Rear Cocking Serrations

Battlesight with Red Fiber Optic Front Sight

5″ Stainless Match Grade Barrel and Bushing, Flush Cut

*Customer Options Are Limited To: Finish, Sight choice and Grip choice (black or black/gray only)

For more info:

www.wilsoncombat.com

