Inside, the WCP320 fires from the same 4.7" chromoly barrel as the full size P320 and loads from 17-round magazines. The SIG SAUER X-FULL flat-faced steel trigger is standard, giving shooters increased leverage for a lighter, smoother trigger pull. Action tuning using Grayguns trigger parts and a curved trigger are also available in other WCP320 models

Overall, the WCP320 measures slightly larger than the standard P320 at 8.25" long and 1.4" wide, however, the 5.5" height remains the same. The longer slide aids in a longer sight radius of 6.7". Unloaded, the pistol weighs in at 29.2 oz (36.7 oz. loaded).