We all love custom guns — but we don’t love paying for them.

Known for their high-performance 1911 pistols, tactical long guns and accessories, Wilson Combat (WC) has something to satisfy shooters yearning for a fine-tuned firearm at a price they can afford.

In collaboration with SIG SAUER, WC gunsmiths and engineers have taken the proven 9mm P320 and run it through the custom wringer, enhancing it as only they could. While not a true custom gun, it’s the next best thing.