Inside, the WCP320 fires from the same 4.7" chromoly barrel as the full size P320 and loads from 17-round magazines. The SIG SAUER X-FULL flat-faced steel trigger is standard, giving shooters increased leverage for a lighter, smoother trigger pull. Action tuning using Grayguns trigger parts and a curved trigger are also available in other WCP320 models
Overall, the WCP320 measures slightly larger than the standard P320 at 8.25" long and 1.4" wide, however, the 5.5" height remains the same. The longer slide aids in a longer sight radius of 6.7". Unloaded, the pistol weighs in at 29.2 oz (36.7 oz. loaded).
Wilson Combat WCP320
A maxed-out P320
We all love custom guns — but we don’t love paying for them.
Known for their high-performance 1911 pistols, tactical long guns and accessories, Wilson Combat (WC) has something to satisfy shooters yearning for a fine-tuned firearm at a price they can afford.
In collaboration with SIG SAUER, WC gunsmiths and engineers have taken the proven 9mm P320 and run it through the custom wringer, enhancing it as only they could. While not a true custom gun, it’s the next best thing.
WCP320
Completely reworked by Wilson Combat for ultimate, tactical precision shooting, the WCP320 is unlike any P320 on the market.
The most noticeable difference is the new polymer Wilson Combat P320 Carry Grip Module, available in black and tan. A stylish full-size grip, WC’s module features a starburst texture on the sides with rough stippling on the front and back. Serrations for indexing of the trigger finger can also be found on the frame forward of the factory slide stop release.
Enhanced for improved traction, smoother reloading and shooting performance, an improved grip angle, undercut trigger guard, beveled magwell and Picatinny underrail for mounting of a weapon light or laser round out the new frame.
Paired with the customized grip module is a new slide. Taking factory stainless-steel SIG P320 X-TAC slides, WC applied a new X-Tac diamond pattern to the top, front and rear for improved manipulation under stress. The signature Wilson Combat logo and a black DLC finish are then applied for indefinite corrosion and abrasion resistance. Atop the slide is a serrated black WC battlesight rear sight and sharp red fiber optic front sight, both of which are dovetailed in place (should you wish to change perfection).
Custom Affordability
Forget the account-emptying cost and weeks-to-months-long waiting period associated with typical custom gun work. If you’re in the market for an enhanced handgun at a price that leaves money in your wallet for ammo, the Wilson Combat WCP320 is your huckleberry.
Combine the reliability of SIG SAUER with the quality craftsmanship of Wilson Combat, and you’ve got a winning pistol.
MSRP is $1,195–1,350, depending on model.
For more info: www.wilsoncombat.com, Ph: (800) 955-4856