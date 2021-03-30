Wrangle The Rainbow

Take a look around your local firearm dealer or your own safe and I’m willing to bet most of the guns you see are in hues of black, gray and brown. After all, these are the colors of polymer, steel and wood, the foundation of firearms for centuries.

In more recent years, natural tones like Flat Dark Earth and OD Green have become popular options offered by firearm and accessory manufacturers fueled by consumer demands, but the use of “untraditional” colors remains a bone of contention in the gun community. However, the use of color — whether by way of the factory or aftermarket finishing services — remains nothing more than a means of personalization.

For those not averse to color or who simply want to make a statement on the range, the popular rimfire single-action Ruger Wrangler is now available in a dozen color options fit for any wheelgunner.