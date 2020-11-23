Yoda of Gun Grips

In 2017, I was privileged to spend the better part of a week with the revolver grip guru, the late Roy Fishpaw.

I had asked Roy what his favorite material was to work with and he said he really liked sheep horn. I brought out my (very early) Ruger Blackhawk in .41 Magnum and asked if he would make grips for it in the style and material he thought best. He got a smiley look on his face when he saw the .41, said “Wait here a minute.”

He walked out of his basement workshop and came back and handed me his personal Ruger .41 Magnum, scoped for deer hunting in his Virginia woods. I knew I liked him already, but I think I gained some of his interest as we chatted about our pet revolver cartridge.

Roy passed soon after he finished my grips, which makes the project all the more meaningful. I’m proud to have known him and humbled to have shared a common interest with the “Yoda of Gun Grips.”

Wes Chapman

Accurate Innovations

aigunstocks.com

Editor’s Note: Roy Fishpaw was a friend of ours and his passing was a big loss to both wheelgunners and our industry. We featured him in the Jan./Feb. 1982 issue of American Handgunner in a ‘Custom Pistolsmith Profile’ (Page 24) and continued to show off his incredible work over the years, including an article featuring a few of his grips and recommendations for caring for exotic stocks.

American Handgunner, Jan./Feb. 1982

“Selecting & Caring For Sixgun Stocks”