'Aloha' Unconstitutional Gun Law

Handgun buyers in the Aloha State have long been saddled with a jump-through-the-hoops requirement. This rule requires that people who obtain a permit to buy a handgun must make that purchase within 10 days, and must physically bring the gun to the police department for an in-person inspection and registration within five days of acquiring said sidearm.

Last month, Chief U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright of the District of Hawaii ruled that the requirement is an unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment. The case is known as Yukutake v. Connors. The main plaintiff is Todd Yukutake, a director of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition. The defendant is State Attorney General Clare Connors.

“(B)oth provisions are subject to intermediate scrutiny,” Judge Seabright wrote. “And because the Government has entirely failed to demonstrate how each law effectuates its asserted interest in public safety, neither law can pass constitutional muster under this standard of review.”

Judge Seabright is a George W. Bush appointee to the federal district court, so he’s been around a while. He might be an example of why Second Amendment activists keep reminding one another “elections matter.”

Noting that Hawaii is the only state in the nation to require in-person inspection and registration of firearms, Judge Seabright also observed, “If it were truly a matter of common sense that in-person inspection and registration promoted public safety—or that misidentification in the absence of in-person inspection and registration was a problem—one would expect additional states to maintain similar requirements. The Government has failed to show that the in-person inspection and registration requirement is reasonably tailored to a significant, substantial, or important government interest.”

