Gov. Brian Kemp recently went on record endorsing permitless carry, which his primary challenger—former U.S. Sen. David Perdue—has promised to support. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, whichever Republican emerges as the GOP candidate will face anti-gun Democrat Stacey Abrams and her supporters. Mark Walters, host of Armed American Radio, predicted this year’s race will be down and very dirty.

Gun rights are a big issue in Georgia, where hundreds of thousands of citizens are now licensed to carry. Constitutional carry and protecting their existing gun rights will bring a lot of those gun owners out to vote.

Abrams supports so-called “universal background checks.” In 2018, when she ran for governor and was defeated by Kemp, the Atlanta newspaper analyzed her remarks about guns, in which she said “We need waiting periods” and supported a ban on so-called “assault weapons.” She also employed that all-too-familiar, albeit ill-defined call for “common sense gun regulation,” whatever that is.

It’s not clear whether gun rights would be an issue if it weren’t something upon which both Kemp and Perdue could campaign, because they both need to turn out the gun voters in the primary and in the November general election. Between now and then, Georgians and citizens across the country will probably hear more about guns and the Second Amendment from two seasoned politicians than they might imagine. Between now and early spring there just might be a bill on Kemp’s desk allowing for constitutional carry, which Abrams will almost certainly vow to undo if she wins in the fall.

If permitless carry becomes law, Georgia will join 21 other states with similar statutes. And what if a handful of other states also fall in line? We could see possibly half of the U.S. with constitutional carry this year, provided all the stars align.

