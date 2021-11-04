More than 10 percent of all adults in 15 states are licensed to carry concealed firearms. Over one million carry permits /licensed are in circulation in five of those states.

This is just one startling revelation in the newly-updated concealed carry report from the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), an organization founded by economist, researcher and author John Lott.

States with more than a million active carry licenses include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

The 69-page CPRC report is an eye opener. I read through it a few times, partly because my home state of Washington made the list, a remarkable feat considering how the state has officially turned “blue” politically. Funny thing about anti-gunners, they evidently like guns when their personal safety may be at risk thanks to their efforts to defund police departments and reduce the number of commissioned officers.

I get monthly updates on the number of active concealed pistol licenses in Washington State. On April 1, 2020, there were more than 650,000 active licenses. When the coronavirus pandemic panic hit, law enforcement agencies “suspended” accepting applications for new CPLs. They continued renewing existing licenses, but didn’t want to risk one-on-one contact because new ones require fingerprinting. By April 1 of this year, the number of active licenses had dropped to just over 619,000, a decline of some 31,000 CPLs.

How’s this for vigor? When agencies started accepting applications, interest skyrocketed. In the five months from April through September, the number rebounded to more than 640,000, an average of more than 4,250 applications per month.

They may vote liberal in Seattle and along the I-5 corridor, but the rest of the state still has their wits.

Source