Beretta USA 20X Bobcat Lineup
The Beretta USA 20X Bobcat lineup is a new take on the legendary pocket pistol. All four distinctive models are now shipping nationwide: Bug Out Bag, Do It Yourself, In Case of Emergency, and You’re on Your Own.
An ultra-concealable pistol built for mobility, the Beretta 20X Bobcat features the Effortless Loading System (ELS) with a push-button tip-up barrel that eliminates the need to rack the slide — perfect for users with limited hand strength or dexterity.
The 20X Bobcat also includes upgrades such as:
• Increased 8+1 magazine capacity of .22LR
• Repositioned controls for better accessibility
• Skeletonized trigger and hammer for a 35% lighter pull
• Dovetail slide cuts for optic-ready flexibility on select models; threaded barrel models come with factory-installed post and notch blacked-out suppressor height sights.
• New textured grips for improved comfort and control
Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to carry, fitting seamlessly into a pocket, backpack or survival kit without adding unnecessary bulk. The Beretta 20x Bobcat emerges as a discreet yet formidable option for those who prioritize mobility and preparation for any situation.
MSRP starting from $549
