The Beretta USA 20X Bobcat lineup is a new take on the legendary pocket pistol. All four distinctive models are now shipping nationwide: Bug Out Bag, Do It Yourself, In Case of Emergency, and You’re on Your Own.

An ultra-concealable pistol built for mobility, the Beretta 20X Bobcat features the Effortless Loading System (ELS) with a push-button tip-up barrel that eliminates the need to rack the slide — perfect for users with limited hand strength or dexterity.

The 20X Bobcat also includes upgrades such as:

• Increased 8+1 magazine capacity of .22LR

• Repositioned controls for better accessibility

• Skeletonized trigger and hammer for a 35% lighter pull

• Dovetail slide cuts for optic-ready flexibility on select models; threaded barrel models come with factory-installed post and notch blacked-out suppressor height sights.

• New textured grips for improved comfort and control

Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to carry, fitting seamlessly into a pocket, backpack or survival kit without adding unnecessary bulk. The Beretta 20x Bobcat emerges as a discreet yet formidable option for those who prioritize mobility and preparation for any situation.

MSRP starting from $549

Beretta.com

