3
FN Reflex Micro Compact
9mm Pistol Line
With the release of the FN Reflex and Reflex MRD 9mm pistols, FN America claims to have redefined the micro compact pistol segment, giving concealed carriers the ability to respond instinctively with speed and control.
The FN Reflex is a slim, one-inch micro compact that puts 27 rounds at the ready with the included 11-round and 15-round magazines. It features a light and crisp single-action-only (SAO) trigger, optics-ready capabilities, a 3.3-inch cold hammer-forged barrel, and a factory-milled slide for a micro red dot. Additionally, controls have been optimized for everyday carry, including the oversized slide lock and low-profile, reversible magazine release.
Upon handling, users will notice the trigger has a consistent take-up to the wall with a crisp break at approximately 5 pounds. The internal hammer design also allows for reduced slide-racking force and the ability to disassemble the pistol without pulling the trigger, making the FN Reflex easy to manipulate and safe to maintain.
With a grip angle and profile that have been specifically designed to deliver a natural point of aim, enabling faster sight acquisition and match-grade accuracy. The pistol’s frame also features an aggressive in-mold stippled texture in the palm swell that locks the pistol into the hand, along with vertical scale-like texturing on the front and back straps that prevent the pistol from rocking back and forth under recoil.
Contributing to the controllability of the FN Reflex is the low bore axis that works together with the grip profile, angle and texturing to make the Reflex a micro compact pistol that is enjoyable to shoot, train with and carry.
The FN Reflex pistols are available in standard and MRD (micro red dot) configurations and black and flat dark earth (FDE) finishes. Both models are configured with three-dot iron sights with a tritium front night sight that aids in low-light sight acquisition.
Micro red dot (MRD) models have a factory-milled slide to direct mount a micro red dot in a few minutes. The optics mount features a top plate that is removed to install a micro red dot and includes mounting screws. The optic mounting system is compatible with the Shield RMSc, Holosun K-series and is capable of accepting more than six micro red dot optics with similar footprints.
The Reflex ships with two magazines included in the box, giving the user an onboard capacity of 26 rounds plus one in the chamber when all magazines are fully loaded.
The 11-round magazine is outfitted with a pinky extension that gives most users a full hand grip on the frame, providing just enough space for the pinky finger to rest comfortably.
The 15-round extended magazine features a grip sleeve with the same aggressive in-mold stippled texture and extends approximately one inch from the bottom of the frame, allowing for a fuller grip and more recoil control when fired.
All FN Reflex pistols also ship with one flush-fit baseplate should users wish to swap out the pinky extension of the 11-round magazine for an even lower profile that reduces the likelihood of printing under cover garments.
SPECS
FN Reflex
• Caliber: 9mm
• Barrel Length: 3.3 inches
• Overall Length: 6.2 inches
• Width: 1 inch
• Height: 4.27 inches
• Weight: 18.4 ounces
• Trigger Pull: 4.5-5.5 pounds
• Capacity: 10 or 11/15 rounds
• Finishes: Black or Flat Dark Earth (FDE)
• MSRP: $599
FN Reflex MRD (Optics Ready)
• Caliber: 9mm
• Barrel Length: 3.3 inches
• Overall Length: 6.2 inches
• Width: 1 inch
• Height: 4.27 inches
• Weight: 18.4 ounces
• Trigger Pull: 4.5-5.5 pounds
• Capacity: 10 or 11/15 rounds
• Finishes: Black or Flat Dark Earth (FDE)
• MSRP: $659
For more information on the FN Reflex, visit FNAmerica.com.
Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.