FN Reflex Micro Compact 9mm Pistol Line

With the release of the FN Reflex and Reflex MRD 9mm pistols, FN America claims to have redefined the micro compact pistol segment, giving concealed carriers the ability to respond instinctively with speed and control.

The FN Reflex is a slim, one-inch micro compact that puts 27 rounds at the ready with the included 11-round and 15-round magazines. It features a light and crisp single-action-only (SAO) trigger, optics-ready capabilities, a 3.3-inch cold hammer-forged barrel, and a factory-milled slide for a micro red dot. Additionally, controls have been optimized for everyday carry, including the oversized slide lock and low-profile, reversible magazine release.

Upon handling, users will notice the trigger has a consistent take-up to the wall with a crisp break at approximately 5 pounds. The internal hammer design also allows for reduced slide-racking force and the ability to disassemble the pistol without pulling the trigger, making the FN Reflex easy to manipulate and safe to maintain.

With a grip angle and profile that have been specifically designed to deliver a natural point of aim, enabling faster sight acquisition and match-grade accuracy. The pistol’s frame also features an aggressive in-mold stippled texture in the palm swell that locks the pistol into the hand, along with vertical scale-like texturing on the front and back straps that prevent the pistol from rocking back and forth under recoil.

Contributing to the controllability of the FN Reflex is the low bore axis that works together with the grip profile, angle and texturing to make the Reflex a micro compact pistol that is enjoyable to shoot, train with and carry.