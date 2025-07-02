Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

Lipsey’s Exclusive
Smith & Wesson 610 and 617 Mountain Guns

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
6

Smith & Wesson Brands has released two new Lipsey’s Exclusive revolvers — the Model 610 and Model 617 Mountain Guns.

The Model 610 is a large-sized N-Frame single/double-action revolver chambered in 10mm Auto with a six-round capacity. It features an all stainless-steel construction, beveled cylinder front edge, and is designed with a lightweight tapered-profile 4.25-inch barrel. The overall weight of the Model 610 comes in at 40.2 ounces, and its overall length is 9.6 inches. It also includes a patridge-style front sight with a gold bead insert and a black adjustable rear sight for improved sight acquisition. Contributing to its timeless appeal, the new Model 610 Mountain Gun boasts a high-grade walnut Bear Hug grip designed by Tyler Gun Works.

The second new release, the Model 617 Mountain Gun, is chambered in .22 LR and has a 10-round capacity. It is built on a medium-sized K-frame and weighs 36.1 ounces, with an overall length of 9.46 inches. Similar to the Model 610, it shares the same all-stainless-steel construction, gold bead front and adjustable rear sight, beveled cylinder front edge, and high-grade walnut Bear Hug grips.

MSRP: $1,199

To learn more, visit www.lipseys.com or www.smith-wesson.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2025
6

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Smith & Wesson Releases Lipsey’s Exclusive 610 and 617 Mountain Gun Models
Lipsey’s...
Smith & Wesson Brands has released two new Lipsey’s Exclusive revolvers — the Model 610 and Model 617 Mountain Guns.
Read Full Article
Reloading the...
The .380 Auto is one of the most underrated cartridges on the planet. Most shooters buy .380 handguns because they are small, easy to shoot, and often...
Read Full Article
CZ P-10 C PORTED
CZ P-10 C PORTED
The CZ P-10 C PORTED features a factory-compensated slide and a heavier cold hammer-forged barrel, offering flatter shooting, quicker sight recovery and...
Read Full Article