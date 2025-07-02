Smith & Wesson Brands has released two new Lipsey’s Exclusive revolvers — the Model 610 and Model 617 Mountain Guns.

The Model 610 is a large-sized N-Frame single/double-action revolver chambered in 10mm Auto with a six-round capacity. It features an all stainless-steel construction, beveled cylinder front edge, and is designed with a lightweight tapered-profile 4.25-inch barrel. The overall weight of the Model 610 comes in at 40.2 ounces, and its overall length is 9.6 inches. It also includes a patridge-style front sight with a gold bead insert and a black adjustable rear sight for improved sight acquisition. Contributing to its timeless appeal, the new Model 610 Mountain Gun boasts a high-grade walnut Bear Hug grip designed by Tyler Gun Works.

The second new release, the Model 617 Mountain Gun, is chambered in .22 LR and has a 10-round capacity. It is built on a medium-sized K-frame and weighs 36.1 ounces, with an overall length of 9.46 inches. Similar to the Model 610, it shares the same all-stainless-steel construction, gold bead front and adjustable rear sight, beveled cylinder front edge, and high-grade walnut Bear Hug grips.

MSRP: $1,199

To learn more, visit www.lipseys.com or www.smith-wesson.com

