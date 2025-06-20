SIG SAUER has entered the double-stack 1911 pistol category with the launch of the P211-GTO.

At its core, the P211-GTO is built for speed and precision. A precision-crafted 4.4” bull barrel pairs seamlessly with the MACH3D compensator — a 3D-manufactured compensator designed to dramatically reduce muzzle rise and felt recoil to allow for faster, more accurate follow-up shots.

A sleek, full-length dust cover adds essential balance and improves weight distribution while providing ample rail space for accessories. The pistol’s robust design ensures enhanced rigidity and a striking tactical aesthetic. The P211’s innovative straight-pull trigger provides a consistently smooth, clean pull.

The P211-GTO includes a grip safety, ambidextrous thumb safeties, and a reliable firing pin safety. Each pistol comes with (1) 23-round and (2) 21-round P320-compatible steel magazines.

SPECS

• Overall Length: 8.5 inches

• Barrel Length: 4.4 inch Bull Barrel paired with MACH3D compensator

• Overall Width: 1.48 inches

• Height: 5.25 inches

• Weight: 45.9 ounces

• Caliber: 9mm

• Sights: Fiber Optic (Front); Black Fixed (Rear)

• Optic Ready: Yes

• RX Footprint: SIG-LOC PRO

• Slide: Stainless Steel, Nitron Finish

• Frame: Stainless Steel, Nitron Finish

• Barrel: Carbon Steel

• Grip Module: Alloy; G10 Grip Panels

• Accessory Rail: 1913 Picatinny Rail

• Threaded Barrel: No

The SIG SAUER P211-GTO double-stack 1911 is one of more than a dozen new products previewed at SIG NEXT 2025. Learn more at www.sigsauer.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.