The next iteration of the Shield series, the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield X Series, is a new sub-compact platform chambered in 9mm, with capacities of 13+1 and 15+1 for standard models and 10+1 for a compliant variant.

The M&P Shield X series features an improved ergonomic frame design, including a lengthened grip, undercut trigger guard and extended beaver tail that provides a better fit and feel no matter your hand size.

Upgraded features include aggressive front and rear serration coverage for easier manipulation, a 3.6-inch stainless-steel barrel, and an Ameriglo® Trooper LumiGreen front night sight and blacked-out serrated u-notch rear sight. An integrated front rail and squared-off trigger guard allows users to mount a variety of light and laser accessories and an RMSc/K optics-ready footprint provides direct-mount red dot capabilities. When utilizing an optic on the Shield X, Smith & Wesson’s ClearSight™ Cut is designed to divert gasses away from the red dot glass, preserving an unobstructed view.

MSRP: $599

www.smith-wesson.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.