Online Exclusive: The Fundamental Elements of Addiction

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield X Series

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
1

The next iteration of the Shield series, the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield X Series, is a new sub-compact platform chambered in 9mm, with capacities of 13+1 and 15+1 for standard models and 10+1 for a compliant variant.

The M&P Shield X series features an improved ergonomic frame design, including a lengthened grip, undercut trigger guard and extended beaver tail that provides a better fit and feel no matter your hand size.

Upgraded features include aggressive front and rear serration coverage for easier manipulation, a 3.6-inch stainless-steel barrel, and an Ameriglo® Trooper LumiGreen front night sight and blacked-out serrated u-notch rear sight. An integrated front rail and squared-off trigger guard allows users to mount a variety of light and laser accessories and an RMSc/K optics-ready footprint provides direct-mount red dot capabilities. When utilizing an optic on the Shield X, Smith & Wesson’s ClearSight™ Cut is designed to divert gasses away from the red dot glass, preserving an unobstructed view.

MSRP: $599

www.smith-wesson.com

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.

2025
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Curious...
I know this will come as a shock, but I have a lot of nervous energy. One of my co-workers left a fidget spinner at my workspace at the clinic several years ago
Read Full Article
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield X Series
Smith & Wesson...
The next iteration of the Shield series, the Smith & Wesson M&P Shield X Series, is a new sub-compact platform chambered in 9mm, with capacities of 13+1 and...
Read Full Article
GlockStore GS 26X
GlockStore GS 26X
The GlockStore GS 26X combines the best features of the GLOCK 43X, 19, and 26 into one ideal EDC handgun.
Read Full Article