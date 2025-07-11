The Taurus Raging Judge Returns

Taurus has reintroduced one of its most powerful and versatile revolvers — the Raging Judge 513. This limited-production model marks the bold return of a platform renowned for its formidable capabilities and unique multi-caliber design.

Chambered in .45 Colt / 3″ .410 Bore / .454 Casull, the Raging Judge is purpose-built for those who demand flexibility and stopping power in a durable, heavy-duty revolver. Its matte stainless steel finish, paired with a rubber grip featuring a distinctive red cushioned insert, ensures both strength and handling comfort — ideal for backwoods protection or serious range time.