The Taurus Raging Judge Returns

Written By Handgunner Staff
2025
0

Taurus has reintroduced one of its most powerful and versatile revolvers — the Raging Judge 513. This limited-production model marks the bold return of a platform renowned for its formidable capabilities and unique multi-caliber design.

Chambered in .45 Colt / 3″ .410 Bore / .454 Casull, the Raging Judge is purpose-built for those who demand flexibility and stopping power in a durable, heavy-duty revolver. Its matte stainless steel finish, paired with a rubber grip featuring a distinctive red cushioned insert, ensures both strength and handling comfort — ideal for backwoods protection or serious range time.

SPECS

• Caliber: .45 Colt / 3″ .410 Bore / .454 Casull

• Overall Length: 10.2 inches

• Barrel Length: 3 inches

• Overall Width: 1.9 inches

• Overall Height: 6.5 inches

• Overall Weight: 61 ounces (unloaded)

• Capacity: 6 Rounds

• Frame Size: Extra Large

• Stainless steel construction

• Fiber optic front sight and fixed rear sight

• Rubber grip with cushioned insert

• DA/SA action

• MSRP: $1,215.99

TaurusUSA.com

