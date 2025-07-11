The Taurus Raging Judge Returns
Taurus has reintroduced one of its most powerful and versatile revolvers — the Raging Judge 513. This limited-production model marks the bold return of a platform renowned for its formidable capabilities and unique multi-caliber design.
Chambered in .45 Colt / 3″ .410 Bore / .454 Casull, the Raging Judge is purpose-built for those who demand flexibility and stopping power in a durable, heavy-duty revolver. Its matte stainless steel finish, paired with a rubber grip featuring a distinctive red cushioned insert, ensures both strength and handling comfort — ideal for backwoods protection or serious range time.
SPECS
• Caliber: .45 Colt / 3″ .410 Bore / .454 Casull
• Overall Length: 10.2 inches
• Barrel Length: 3 inches
• Overall Width: 1.9 inches
• Overall Height: 6.5 inches
• Overall Weight: 61 ounces (unloaded)
• Capacity: 6 Rounds
• Frame Size: Extra Large
• Stainless steel construction
• Fiber optic front sight and fixed rear sight
• Rubber grip with cushioned insert
• DA/SA action
• MSRP: $1,215.99
Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and industry news delivered straight to your inbox each week.