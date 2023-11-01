Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Volquartsen Mini Scorpion .22 LR

Written By Handgunner Staff
5

The Mini Scorpion .22 LR is the latest addition to Volquartsen’s pistol line-up. It’s their most compact Scorpion package, featuring an overall length of approximately 8″ and weighs only 1 lb. 12 oz.

The 3″ Scorpion LLV upper features a stainless steel barrel (with stainless steel, laser-hardened breech) housed in an aluminum shroud, providing match-grade accuracy in a lightweight package. The barrel is threaded 1/2 x 28, making it the perfect suppressor host. An integral Picatinny rail on top is standard.

The Competition Bolt with DLC Coating, a must when shooting suppressed, ensures smooth operation and function. This bolt is a must when shooting suppressed.

The Mini Scorpion (MSRP $1,481.50) utilizes an aluminum VF Target Frame in the 1911 grip angle, complete with the company’s wire-EDM cut internal components.

The 3″ Scorpion LLV upper will also be available as a standalone product and is compatible with the Ruger MK II and MK III pistols.

SPECS

Caliber: .22 LR

• Capacity: 10

• Overall Length: 8.375 inches

• Weight: 28 ounces (approx.)

• Twist Rate: 1:16

• Trigger Pull: 2.25 pounds

• MSRP: $1,481.50

For more information, visit Volquartsen.com.

Sign up for our free email newsletter to get more First Looks and new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox each week.

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Seed To...
When talking of big-bore handguns what’s the first cartridge that pops into your head? Traditional single action aficionados will pipe out either the .475...
Read Full Article
Fixing Education
Today, we are going to fix the American education system. I bet you thought the thorny problem was beyond the capacity of a simple 850-word GunCrank column....
Read Full Article
Volquartsen Mini Scorpion .22 LR
Volquartsen Mini...
The Mini Scorpion .22 LR is the latest addition to Volquartsen's pistol line-up. It's their most compact Scorpion package, featuring an overall length of...
Read Full Article