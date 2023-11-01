5
Volquartsen Mini Scorpion .22 LR
The Mini Scorpion .22 LR is the latest addition to Volquartsen’s pistol line-up. It’s their most compact Scorpion package, featuring an overall length of approximately 8″ and weighs only 1 lb. 12 oz.
The 3″ Scorpion LLV upper features a stainless steel barrel (with stainless steel, laser-hardened breech) housed in an aluminum shroud, providing match-grade accuracy in a lightweight package. The barrel is threaded 1/2 x 28, making it the perfect suppressor host. An integral Picatinny rail on top is standard.
The Competition Bolt with DLC Coating, a must when shooting suppressed, ensures smooth operation and function. This bolt is a must when shooting suppressed.
The Mini Scorpion (MSRP $1,481.50) utilizes an aluminum VF Target Frame in the 1911 grip angle, complete with the company’s wire-EDM cut internal components.
The 3″ Scorpion LLV upper will also be available as a standalone product and is compatible with the Ruger MK II and MK III pistols.
SPECS
• Caliber: .22 LR
• Capacity: 10
• Overall Length: 8.375 inches
• Weight: 28 ounces (approx.)
• Twist Rate: 1:16
• Trigger Pull: 2.25 pounds
• MSRP: $1,481.50
For more information, visit Volquartsen.com.
