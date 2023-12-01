Walther Arms has added two new pistols to its 9mm performance duty pistol product line — the Walther PDP Match with an all-new polymer frame and the PDP Match Steel Frame.

Designed for everyday use or competitive shooting, the optics-ready PDP Match is equipped with a dynamic performance trigger, 18-round capacity magazine, 5-inch barrel, and a sleek, full-size polymer frame.

The polymer frame is rust-resistant, making it capable of withstanding high temperatures to support firing endurance and keeping the longevity of the firearm regardless of the elements it’s in.

The larger capacity magazine, along with an aluminum mag well and basepads, help make magazine changes more efficient. Additionally, the tenifer-coated slide features strategic slide cuts, resulting in a pistol that’s both lightweight and aesthetically pleasing.

SPECS

• Caliber: 9mm Luger

• Slide Material: Steel

• Frame Material: Polymer

• Overall Length: 8.5 inches

• Barrel Length: 5 inches (1/9 Twist)

• Height: 5.7 inches

•.Overall Weight: 26.9 ounces (unloaded)

• Magazine Capacity: 18 rounds (three mags included)

• Safeties: 3 (auto)

• Trigger Pull: 5 pounds (+/- 1 lb.)

• MSRP: $1,099