Walther PDP Match:
Steel Or Polymer?
The Choice Is Yours!
Walther Arms has added two new pistols to its 9mm performance duty pistol product line — the Walther PDP Match with an all-new polymer frame and the PDP Match Steel Frame.
Designed for everyday use or competitive shooting, the optics-ready PDP Match is equipped with a dynamic performance trigger, 18-round capacity magazine, 5-inch barrel, and a sleek, full-size polymer frame.
The polymer frame is rust-resistant, making it capable of withstanding high temperatures to support firing endurance and keeping the longevity of the firearm regardless of the elements it’s in.
The larger capacity magazine, along with an aluminum mag well and basepads, help make magazine changes more efficient. Additionally, the tenifer-coated slide features strategic slide cuts, resulting in a pistol that’s both lightweight and aesthetically pleasing.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Slide Material: Steel
• Frame Material: Polymer
• Overall Length: 8.5 inches
• Barrel Length: 5 inches (1/9 Twist)
• Height: 5.7 inches
•.Overall Weight: 26.9 ounces (unloaded)
• Magazine Capacity: 18 rounds (three mags included)
• Safeties: 3 (auto)
• Trigger Pull: 5 pounds (+/- 1 lb.)
• MSRP: $1,099
The Walther PDP Match is also available with a precision-machined steel frame, guaranteeing its ability to endure the harshest conditions without sacrificing performance.
Built for the most demanding shooters, the PDP Match Steel Frame is ideal for those who engage in rapid-fire sequences or strive for perfect shot placements. The weight of the frame significantly tames recoil and delivers a level of smoothness in every shot, competitively or not.
The optics-ready pistol with 5″ barrel and wrap-around grips features an enhanced mag well and larger magazine capacity for swift, reliable, and precise reloading. Included are two 20-round capacity and one 18-round capacity magazines.
SPECS
• Caliber: 9mm Luger
• Slide Material: Steel
• Frame Material: Steel
• Overall Length: 8.37 inches
• Barrel Length: 5 inches (1/9 Twist)
• Height: 5.75 inches
•.Overall Weight: 41 ounces (unloaded)
• Magazine Capacity: 18/20 rounds (three mags included)
• Safeties: 3 (auto)
• Trigger Pull: 5 pounds (+/- 1 lb.)
• MSRP: $1,899
For more information, visit WaltherArms.com.
