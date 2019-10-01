A Perfect Pair

Champion Choices

Most shooters who’ve been around long enough to gather some gray in what hair they have left automatically think of semi-auto .22’s when they hear the name High Standard. This is certainly natural as High Standard was responsible for the best across-the-board lineup of .22 semi-automatic pistols ever produced. The company was certainly well named as, at least until their latter years, its .22’s were held to very high production standards. Virtually everyone who was very serious about target shooting went with a High Standard .22 semi-automatic pistol.



High Standard produced a long list of .22 Semi-automatic pistols from 1932 until they closed their doors in 1984. They were produced in different facilities, and my friend Denis tells me as I’m looking at used High Standards to always keep in mind: “Hamden good; Hartford bad.” Apparently, the quality slipped significantly when they moved from the Hamden plant to the Hartford plant.



In his book High Standard: A Collector’s Guide to the Hamden & Hartford Target Pistols, Tom Dance states: “Although the East Hartford guns lacked the quality of the earlier models, they still shot better than most guns on the market and can be obtained at a much lower price than the Hamden guns.” He also addresses just which of the .22 pistols is the best choice: “As to which model shoots the best, that’s a tough question for which there is, fortunately, no wrong answer. They all shoot great. Any of the target models, Citation, Trophy, Victor, Tournament or Olympic would be a good choice. For the ultimate, there is the 10X. As far as accuracy goes, you won’t find any difference between a Hamden Tournament and the top-of-the-line Victor. Even the 102 and 103 Sport Kings and Flite Kings will shoot better than most guns on the market today. Just find the gun that suits you the best. If you’re comfortable with it, you’ve made the right choice.”



The early guns were lettered rather than numbered, such as the Model B, Model C, Model D and Model E. Several of these versions were designed for practice use by the U.S. Military. All of them have the slant grip such as found on the Ruger .22 semi-automatics and the Colt Woodsman line. In 1965 High Standard went to a military grip style so their .22 pistols would have the same feel as the 1911 Government Model. High Standard ruled bullseye competition with fully 90 percent of the competitors using their pistols.