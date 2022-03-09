All Hail the Newest, Oldest Hot Caliber: Smith & Wesson Jumps into the 10mm Pool

What’s old is new. Or is it, what’s new is old?

We’re seeing a resurgence of the 10mm; this during the same era when the 9mm is raging against .40 S&W in all the “most-tactical-est” circles. Maybe people are tired of compromises? The 9mm is hard to beat in the capacity-per-cubic-carry-inch competition, and calibers starting with a “four” represent the big, fat bullet bloc. Go big — in either capacity or power — or go home!

Like the .40 S&W, the 10mm represents a happy middle ground in the capacity spectrum, offering another round or two over .45 ACP in the single stack category and several additional cartridges in double-stacks. Considering today’s example, the new Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 10mm packs a whopping 15+1 capacity into a “normal-sized” package.

Remember the last time Smith & Wesson produced a 10mm semi-automatic pistol? It was way back in the 1990s with the 1006 line and several variants. So, 10mm aficionados fret no more; you can get a modern service pistol, complete with all the latest bells and whistles.