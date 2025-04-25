An Heirloom Pistol, a Loyal Slave, and Some Well-Fertilized Roses

I have a friend who has in his possession a vintage M1855 Harper’s Ferry horse pistol. This single-shot hand cannon was obsolete by the onset of the American Civil War. How my friend came into this extraordinary artifact is a compelling tale indeed.

My buddy is old Mississippi. His family owned a sprawling plantation outside Vicksburg back during the 1860s. By 1863, the American Civil War was in its third year, and the country was already well-blooded. With the men off fighting for the Confederacy, the family homestead was left in the care of the women and the slaves. As fate would have it, it was this strategic spot of dirt upon which General Grant landed.

Vicksburg occupied a strategic promontory overlooking the expansive Mississippi River. Whoever controlled Vicksburg controlled the river. Whoever controlled the river controlled trade in and out of the South. The war hinged on such stuff as this.