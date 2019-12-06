More Gunfire

They see Day attempt a carjacking, and can’t know it’s not the gunman’s first such attempt of the afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, Rickey Fievez, resists. As he reverses his car and backs away, Day shoots him twice, in the chest and neck. Instantly paralyzed from the neck down by the wounds, Fievez crashes into a parked vehicle. The frustrated gunman turns to the next person he can see by a vehicle, a woman.

He points a gun at her too, and she tells him to take the car, the keys are in it. He jumps into the driver’s seat. She hides, inexplicably, behind the same car.