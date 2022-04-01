Ayoob Files: Daniel Boone’s Shootings

Rescue by Lethal Force

Your daughter is kidnapped by people with evil intent. With no recourse to police or any other government entity, you follow the kidnappers, track them down, and kill them in righteous combat to rescue your child.

This theme has stirred American hearts for centuries. Consider the popular movie Taken starring rabidly anti-gun actor Liam Neeson. Long before that, novelist James Fenimore Cooper made the plot a cornerstone of Last of the Mohicans in 1826.

Cooper took the plot from real life, specifically, the real life of Daniel Boone. Here’s how it happened.

It began on July 14, 1776, near the settlement of Boonesborough, so named for a reason. Elizabeth Callaway, 16, had gone in a canoe to pick flowers with two 14-year-old girls, her sister Frances and Daniel Boone’s daughter Jemima. They drifted to shore near a quintet of Native Americans, two Cherokee and three Shawnee. The latter dove into the water and seized the canoe.

Recounts Morgan, “Fanny Callaway beat (one) over the head with the paddle until it broke. Betsy joined her in hitting the brave, and the other Indians waded in and threatened to overturn the canoe unless the girls got out.

Once the girls were led ashore the canoe was pushed back into the stream so they couldn’t use it to escape. The three girls began screaming, hoping to be heard at Boonesborough, a quarter of a mile upstream on the other side of the river. One of the Indians grabbed Betsy Callaway by the hair and indicated he would scalp her if the girls did not shut up.” (2)

Boone himself, and others, did hear the distant screams, but by the time he could grab his rifle and reconnoiter, the kidnappers and their victims were already disappearing out of sight. Boone assembled a small number of men as an impromptu posse.

They pursued. The Indians, led by a low-ranking Shawnee chief named Hanging Maw, knew they would. Tensions rose.

The kidnappers crossed rivers to break off their tracks and repeatedly changed their route. The girls had let slip the word about Dad, and Hanging Maw triumphantly claimed, “We have done pretty well for old Boone this time.”

These young daughters of the American Frontier were No delicate flowers. In the days that followed, they did all they could to slow down their captors. Jemima, who had suffered a cut on her foot, exaggerated her injury to decelerate the group’s travel. Put on horseback, though all were experienced riders, the girls surreptitiously caused pain to the horse to make the animal buck them off, forcing the group to travel primarily on foot. When the Indians weren’t looking, the captives broke twigs and branches to signal the way they had gone, and one of them tore strips off her clothing to mark a trail for their rescuers to follow. Led by Boone, the pursuers unerringly picked up on those little clues and remained relentlessly on the track.

By the third day of the ordeal, the perpetrators’ food was running low, and the quintet of kidnappers risked a gunshot to kill a buffalo and take its hump, considered a delicacy in that time and place. They set up camp and began to cook the meat.

It was then the rescuers arrived. Morgan quotes a source from the period: “One in particular, big indn: (sic) called Big Jimmy was spitting up meat on the side opposite to them. Fanny looked at him to see how he fixed his meat. She saw the blood burst out of his breast before she heard the gun.” (3)

One of the posse, William Smith, had fired sooner than he should — some historians believe it was an unintended discharge, others simply a bad shot that missed — but an instant later one John Floyd unleashed the well-aimed bullet that struck the improbably-named Big Jimmy.

Historians Bob Drury and Tom Clavin describe the scene in their new book Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier: “The Indian camp was pandemonium in an instant. One of the Shawnees lunged at the girls with his war club. It narrowly missed Jemima’s head. As he drew it back a second time he fell, shot through the chest by either Boone or the surveyor (John) Floyd, who had fired simultaneously. Another Shawnee was hit and toppled backward into the flames but somehow recovered and lurched into the thick brush. By now Boone’s entire party was descending on the camp shouting their war cries. The two remaining Indians scattered into the cane.” (4)

Writes Morgan, “After they had calmed down Boone remembered that he had shot an Indian and pointed to the place. A rifle was found and drops of blood led into the woods. Two bodies of Shawnees were discovered, one shot by Floyd and one, possibly, by Boone.” (5)

All three of the young women had been successfully rescued, unharmed.