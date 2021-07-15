Be Careful Where You Leave Your Pants

It was a torrid summer Saturday in the Mississippi Delta, and the air was so thick you could tear off a chunk and gnaw it. On such a day a great many folks retired to Desoto Lake for an afternoon of fun and recreation. (Desoto Lake is an oxbow lake connected to the Mississippi River that is perfect for boating.)

I was out with a classmate named Wes, his younger brother Toby, and Toby’s pal Robert. Wes and I were 12 years old. We were two years older and therefore far more sophisticated than Toby and Robert. We all swam out to an old derelict party barge anchored in the lake.

The barge was well past its prime. While seaworthy enough, the roof and accoutrements had long since succumbed to the elements. All that remained above the deck were four spindly steel supports that had previously held the roof aloft. Wes and I lounged about on a pair of antique lawn chairs, while Toby and Robert cavorted in the water.

The lake was busy, and that meant lots of boats and lots of girls. Wes and I whiled away the afternoon waving to passing friends and chatting about grownup 12-year-old stuff. Toby and Robert, by contrast, were just being silly.

In short order Robert and Toby had shed their shorts and deposited them on the edge of the deck. As boats cruised by, they would upend in the water and moon them. When girls were present they simply floated in the water and snickered. Wes and I sensed an opportunity.

We retrieved their shorts and hung them neatly from two of the roof crossbars. That likely put the dripping garments some seven feet or so off the deck. Toby and Robert eventually noticed what we had done.

They launched into a typical 10-year-old profane tirade—intense and sincere yet hopelessly inept. At that age they lacked adequate experience with cursing to become properly adept at it. When they realized that this tack was destined for failure they switched to mournful pleading. That was predictably ineffective.

We were perhaps fifty meters from shore. Once on the bank the clubhouse was maybe another seventy-five meters up a steep hill in full view of the entire lake. Our two naked pals were indeed in a bit of a spot. Eventually they came to feel quite waterlogged. Wes and I just sat back and reveled in their misery.