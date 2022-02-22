Beyond Dashcam and Bodycam: Viridian's X5L GUNCAM!

This gun-mounted camera has numerous advantages over bodycam and dashcam in proving what you were facing when you had to fire.

We’ve had cops wearing bodycams for years and dashboard-mounted cameras in police cars for even more years. They have been critical in providing public transparency, and in exonerating officers from false allegations.

They do, however, have shortcomings. The dashcam stays fixed, pointing in only one direction once the vehicle comes to a halt. Often, all or much of the shooting takes place out of view of the camera.

A problem with the body-worn camera has always been, “Where do you put it?” Worn with headwear like a GoPro, it is uncomfortable for all-day wear, and problematic in other ways: It can easily be knocked off in a struggle, for example. As torsos twist and angles change, a shoulder-mounted camera might lose the needed POV too.

The way it has worked out, the great majority of police bodycams are worn at the center chest or solar plexus area. This is perhaps the least uncomfortable approach and works very well for capturing most action the officer is facing.

Unfortunately, two-handed eye level shooting has been standard in police training for generations. When the gun comes up this way, it blocks the view of the bodycam’s lens. The camera records the pistol is firing, but the gun may obscure its view of what the officer, whose eyes are higher, is seeing that causes him or her to shoot in the first place.