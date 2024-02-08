Blackpowder 101

Ken Wegman, a Handgunner reader, asked about using black powder and substitutes in modern pistols, comparing their characteristics in velocity, energy, accuracy, cleaning etc. along with a historical review of the actual black powder loads used in handgun calibers. Ken also wondered if there are special requirements/cautions when storing black powder and using modern reloading equipment with black powder? Great questions, Ken!

Historically speaking, black powder was the main propellant for firearms until well into the 20th century, with smokeless powder arriving in the 1880’s. Any Colt Single Action made before 1900 should be considered for black powder use only and all Smith & Wesson .44 and .45 Top-Break sixguns were manufactured for the use of black powder; this, of course, also applies to all percussion revolvers. The Smith & Wesson .44 Russian had a well-deserved reputation for accuracy with the records being set using black powder loads in the 1880’s which stood for decades.

When the Army tested the .45 Colt they had strict requirements for accuracy and Elmer Keith wrote of someone with a 71/2″ Cavalry Model being able to keep someone off of him firing at long range with black powder loads. I tested his theory using a 255-grain bullet loaded over 40.0 grains of black powder, again back in the time when I could really shoot, and I found at 50 yards I could keep them all in the head of a standard silhouette target, 100 yards saw them all go into the body and at 200 yards I could definitely keep the target pinned down until someone showed up who could really shoot. Black powder loads can be just as accurate, or more so, than current smokeless powder loads.