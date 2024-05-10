Controversial Death of a Cop-Killer

Different Theories Arise

Let’s hear from the man himself. In Dee Cordry’s article “The Last Days of Bill Doolin” in the Oklahombres Journal, we find excerpts of Heck Thomas’ letter to Bill Tilghman. A few days after the shooting. Tilghman wrote:

“We waited a long time without seeing anyone … Finally [Doolin] came out of the stable and to our great surprise, started down the lane coming west, you know how the store is situated on the high prairie … If Bill had wanted to have made his escape he could have had open roads north, south, east, northeast, or … northwest through the pasture to those high hills that you have seen many times. Well, he came right down the lane leading his horse by the tip ends of the bridle reins, walking slow in the bright moonlight, Winchester in both hands, well out in front of him, nearly in position to shoot. He sure was on the prowl … looking first to one side and then the other … Then I hollowed (sic) to him and had one of the other boys on the other side of the road hollow to him … He shot at me and the bullet passed between me and B. Dunn. I had let one of the boys have my Winchester and had an old No. 8 shotgun. It was too long in the breech and I couldn’t handle it quick so he got another shot with his Winchester and as he dropped his Winchester from (a) glancing shot, he jerked his pistol and some of the boys thought he shot once and the others twice — and about that time I got the shotgun to work and the fight was over.”

The conventional wisdom has always had it that Heck Thomas fired the shotgun blast that killed Bill Doolin. However, other theories emerged over the years. Some said posse member William “Bee” Dunn fired the fatal shot(s). Dunn and his brother were bounty hunters who had killed two other members of the gang on another occasion.

Many historians simply ascribe the death to “the posse,” since after all the whole group returned a hail of gunfire after Doolin triggered the first shot from his Winchester, a fact that does not seem to be in serious dispute.

However, after the famous photo of Doolin’s unclothed, riddled torso was circulated, another theory emerged. Noting that the body appeared to be emaciated, that theory held that Doolin had died naturally of tuberculosis, the posse had somehow gained possession of the corpse, and they had riddled it with bullets so they could claim the reward. The theory was based on the absence of blood on the body in the photograph. What the theorists missed was that other witnesses stated that the hay on the bed of the wagon that brought Doolin’s body back to town was saturated with his blood and that the photo in question had been taken after the blood had been cleaned from Doolin’s corpse.

A variation of that theory emerged in modern times from one Doug Doolin, who claimed to be a distant relative of the dead outlaw. He said that according to family history, a generous and compassionate Heck Thomas found Doolin dead of tuberculosis and shot the corpse so he could claim the reward money and give it to Doolin’s widow.

That last would make a great heart-tugging story for Reader’s Digest, but there is no evidence to support it. According to Tom Clavin, the offered $5,000 reward was never paid. Clavin elaborates, “Heck Thomas was well compensated for finding and finishing off the remaining leader of the Doolin-Dalton Gang. The Wells Fargo Company gave him $500, and the same amount was soon paid by the state of Missouri, and the railroads came up with an additional $300. Of this $1,300 total, Heck kept $400 and doled out the rest to the members of his posse and to Tilghman, who had not received any reward for tracking Doolin down the first time because it required ‘arrest and conviction.’”

Even if the reward money to the widow thing didn’t happen, there were other elements of human compassion in the story.