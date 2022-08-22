Customize A $200 Gun? Of Course!

I suspect Ruger had an inkling of the pending home run about to be hit when they released the price-point Wrangler SA .22 revolver. In one, well-thought-out swoop, Ruger opened the door to their .22 single action revolvers to a new cadre of shooters.

The Wrangler has steel parts where it matters, like the forged barrel, cylinder, pins, screws and the MIM action bits. The frame is a machined, cast aluminum alloy and the grip frame is a cast zinc alloy. The finish is Cerakote and Ruger substitutes rather nice plastic grips for wood. Yes, the cast grip frame might have a tiny pinhole or two sometimes and there’s no denying the casting lines, but the gun build is solid and has proven to be reliable. I’ve had a dozen or so through my hands — including the latest Birds-head grip frame offering — and all shoot reliable 2″ to 3″ 25-yard groups. They feel good in the hand, at about 30 oz. or so, and the “clicky” sounds and single-action feel are comforting and fun.

In short, they are delightfully entertaining, accurate enough to hunt small game or engage in informal target shooting, and make dandy trail, boat or truck guns. They’re also spot-on as first-revolvers for new or younger shooters. Remember that home run? Now you can see why.

Being made to a price-point, however, compromises are evident, although not terribly inconvenient in the real world. The action can be a bit rough until it smooths out with use, and a new gun can use some oil in the innards when you first get it. All of which means — not being able to leave such things alone — I soon had my first Wrangler in pieces on my gunsmithing bench. What I saw was a good design crying out for a bit of smoothing, polishing and tweaking. Why invest time, energy and even money in such an affordable gun? That’s easy, because there’s cheap (as in it doesn’t cost much) and cheaply made (as in bad design and workmanship). The Wrangler is firmly in the prior spot and deserves a steady hand at some improvements.