DA Semi-Autos

It’s been 90 years since Walther made what’s generally considered the first commercially successful DA semi-auto pistol, the model PP. Most previous semi-autos were single-action designs in which the hammer or striker had to be cocked as a separate step before firing. The Walther PP and the many similar designs of the last 90 years are currently referred to as “traditional” double actions. With these designs the hammer is cocked as the slide is racked to chamber a cartridge. Depressing a decocking lever (located on either slide or frame) then drops the hammer to a de-cocked position.



With the PP design the decocking lever remains down and serves as an additional safety until manually flipped up again, also letting the trigger return to its full forward position. With some later designs the lever is spring-loaded so it acts only as a decocker, not as a safety device.



Carried with chamber loaded, hammer down and trigger in its forward position, the DA semiauto can be fired with one long heavy pull on the trigger, similar to the DA pull of a revolver. After the first shot it functions like any other semi-auto pistol, with the hammer cocked by the slide as the action cycles, and subsequent shots fired by a short, lighter trigger press.



All the designs, safety devices, levers and carrying options are attempts to solve a basic conundrum — how to keep the pistol as secure as possible from being fired unintentionally. At the same time, however, it has to be fired accurately and quickly if needed. Circa 1930 the issue was actually quite well addressed by the DA revolver.

With popular models such as the S&W Military & Police and the Colt Official Police, the revolver required a long, fairly heavy (10+ lb.), deliberate trigger pull in order to fire. Yet in the face of an imminent threat, you simply point gun — pull trigger.

