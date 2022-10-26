Gun Rights: Gun Lies Matter

Carrying Myth Water

I’ve repeatedly documented the gun myths anti-rights people have used to denigrate, deny and revoke the rights we have. Their whole position requires mythology.

Even worse than that are the hoaxes perpetrated on the entire public by mass media and politicians, and as I said in the last column, all politics is gun politics. Our gun rights are assaulted by weakening the fabric of America with anti-gun lies and political correctness falsehoods.

This bears mentioning again, a topic I’ve needed to cover more than once: If political proposals would weaken or reduce your freedoms, you must reject them outright. Review proposed legislation through that lens.

Another awful hoax: When politicians brag arrests are down, that doesn’t mean crime is down. It means fewer cops are working, making fewer arrests, letting perps go, looking the other way, and afraid to act because they might be called names or sued.

The White House hoax office across the street — a theatrical stage made to look like the White House, so the addled man in the Oval Office can be coached for good delivery — is the source of more nonsense about guns, politics and life than you can measure. It doesn’t stop there.

Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

Subscribe To American Handgunner