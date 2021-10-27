Revolving Door Myths

Virtually everything the woke left agonizes about guns is a myth, used to take focus away from the real problems. The “bad parts of town,” mired in enforced federal-program poverty, dysfunctional families, fatherless homes, drug-addicted streets, schools that don’t teach — these don’t make it to reformers’ consciousness. And suicides, responsible for a significant portion of the “gun problem” is a medical issue, which doctors won’t tackle, because of the stigma it casts on the accused.

One can barely recall all the myths gun-banning woke activists have invented and thrown at you in efforts to coalesce power into their own heavily armed hands. Remember Saturday Night Specials? That went away when everyone realized it was basically a racist stereotype. Along with it went Junk Guns, the idea that firearms only the poor could afford was the root of all evil. It too lost its value when even the corrupt media realized they needed a new flag to wave.

One of my favorites was Cooling-Off Periods, which morphed into Waiting Periods (“just commonsense,” now a single word). This canard was hopelessly bizarre illogic. One enraged spouse would run out to a gun store in a frenzy, looking to buy the gun needed to murder the other spouse. But having to wait three days (or five, or 10 — it doesn’t matter), he would cool off and the homicidal rage would pass. Then you should believe the angst would never occur again. Ozzie and Harriet would get on famously for the rest of their lives, and the gun, now home, would never get used. No more waiting period, and life is grand. Could it be any more irrational? The woke have abandoned that like screen doors on submarines.

Lately it’s Ghost Guns. The Invisible Guns hysteria died when everyone found out GLOCKs and similar polymer-framed sidearms are superb, not invisible at all, and preferred by law-enforcement agencies everywhere. Printed Guns stopped being a threat when the truth emerged — a single-shot .22 from a $3,000 printer and blueprints couldn’t compete with a $200 used .22. Ghost guns are blocks of aluminum that require knowhow, a tool shop. Do criminals really use them?

Maybe the worst part is how bad the so-called “news” has become. The Columbia Journalism Review, once a paragon of unbiased virtue, now has a gun-news manifesto it expects reporters to sign and obey. A one-sided mash-up of gun-control silliness, it fails to recognize the value and social utility of firearms, and they don’t know it. The woke aren’t just asleep, they’re comatose.

Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

