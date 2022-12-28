Gun Rights: When It’s Too Good, That’s Bad

Fighting Back

In the coming months and years, we can expect actions like we’re seeing in New York State. Unelected Kathy Hochul became the anti-gun-rights governor. She is driving a 10-part set of rules, with legislative backing, to neuter the SCOTUS decision. Before you can go armed from your home, you’ll need to satisfy this woman and her abusive demands — like show us your online search passwords to qualify. It’s precisely what SCOTUS ruled cannot be done — bureaucratic judgments. Will online Trump enthusiasts qualify? Imagine needing your governor’s permission, in writing, plus tests with miles of red tape to get a book.

Hochul’s 10-bill package outlaws what they’re calling loopholes — a euphemism for freedoms they dislike — requiring non-existent micro-stamping on new sidearms, banning normal-capacity magazines, expanding who can declare you guilty of red-flag infractions, mandating social-media reporting on “hate speech,” license requirements for people under 21 buying semi-auto rifles and bans on defensive body armor. Let me ask, how much of this will stop mass murderers?

This is bad for the country, very bad. Recognition and restoration of repressed rights should not lead to civil manipulation from establishment operators. It should be grounds for removal from office. Propagandized New Yorkers may lack the cojones to do that — they’re convinced guns are evil, and government must save them.

Falsely calling crime this new thing “gun violence,” Hochul signed legislation to “immediately strengthen” the state’s gun laws. They already have America’s strongest draconian repressive gun laws but leave them unenforced, allowing lethal perpetrators out on the street.

New York’s case to deny rights is so weak the three dissenting justices resort to hyperbole and scare tactics rather than reasoned legal argument. Read the dissent; it’s revealing and embarrassing. Compiled statistics on how many people are murderers do not make a case against fundamental rights. But it’s all they have. Gun control is not crime control. Anti-gunners don’t know this.

Award-winning author Alan Korwin has written 14 books, 10 of them on gun law, and has advocated for gun rights for nearly three decades. See his work or reach him at GunLaws.com.

