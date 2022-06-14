Guncrank Diaries: Haunted Guns

Sometimes I just like to sit quietly and imagine what it must have felt like there at the end. I’m not a particularly superstitious guy. However, there is something supernatural about these guns.

I own two whose stories I can verify. A man died with the first by his side. Another man used the other to kill two soldiers, not altogether unlike himself in the fetid trenches of WWI. Both weapons are, therefore, truly sacred.

We humans venerate things — the Smithsonian is dirty with such stuff. I’ve seen the top hat President Lincoln wore to Ford’s Theater the night he was killed alongside John Deere’s first manual plow. The original C3PO costume from Star Wars is quite cool, as are the red slippers from The Wizard of Oz. Some stuff, however, embodies a much deeper significance.

There’s a slight depression in the woods at the Chickamauga National Battlefield that looks like a pig wallow. It’s just a low spot that tends to collect brackish rainwater and stay muddy. In September of 1863, however, wounded soldiers wearing both blue and gray congregated there together, trying to slake an insatiable thirst. Young men bled out in this hallowed space intermingled with their enemies, all meeting God together on equal terms. You cannot stand there and appreciate this story without being moved. So it is with these holy guns.