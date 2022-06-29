Bloody Math: SCOTUS for Dummies

Guns

I live in the Deep South. It seems like everybody down here is armed. We keep guns in our homes, in our cars, and on our persons. We also seem to get along better with our cops than they do in big cities up North. Leftist politicians apparently think allowing New Yorkers to have firearms will precipitate World War 3. It won’t. That’s just rank hysteria.

Democratic politicians are terrified of a world where law-abiding citizens are armed. Our cops do just fine down here. Believe it or not, having an armed populace creates a sort of kinship with law enforcement that is absent when the people are defenseless. They’re just unfamiliar with the gun culture, and it scares them. Trust me, they’ll figure it out.

Half the states in the Union already have some form of permitless constitutional carry. In every single case the Left screamed that passage of these laws would result in blood filling the gutters. In every single case, that just hasn’t been the case. It won’t be the case in New York, California, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, either.

Ours is the most heavily-armed nation in human history. There simply isn’t a statistically-significant problem with civilian concealed carry holders and crime. Ask yourself how many times you have heard about a concealed carry holder going berserk with a gun. Now, compare that to the number of times you have seen news items about cops prosecuted for inappropriate violence. You’ll never find a more pro-cop guy than me, but all law-abiding citizens deserve the right to defend themselves, not just law enforcement.