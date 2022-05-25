What’s in the Sack?

The young woman walked into the labor and delivery suite of the University hospital unannounced. She carried a big red biohazard bag with the top tied in a knot. I inquired what we could do for her.

She reported that she had undergone an abortion that morning at a local clinic. Afterwards the doctor had given her the bag and told her to come see us. He had not told her why. She reported a little abdominal pain but otherwise felt fine. She seemed confused by the whole affair.

We made her comfortable in a labor room while we tried to sort this all out. A fellow resident and I took the bag into another room, put on some gloves, and opened it up.

Inside we found a dismembered baby. Amongst a little extraneous goo were two perfectly formed arms, two similarly perfect legs, and a miniature torso. It was a little boy. There was no head.

We reported all of this to our attending physician, a highly experienced gynecologist. He just sighed. He suddenly seemed very old.

“If you’re not willing to go all the way you shouldn’t be doing the job,” he said with resignation.

I asked him what he meant by that.