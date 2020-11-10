A Banner Year

The next year passed with no milestones, but 1968 was a banner year. During the winter a retiring West Virginia’s Mingo County deputy sheriff had his S&W pre-Model 29 .44 Magnum for sale. He was asking $100. My soon-to-come income tax refund was nearly this much, so Dad floated me a loan to nab the big .44. I kept it 42 years; packing it up and down Montana mountains until deciding to let it go when I got too old for such pursuits.

By June 1968, my first year of college was finished. I was making $1.60 an hour hustling freight on the docks of a trucking company. A friend, the aforementioned chief of police’s son, also worked there. One day he pointed out a truck driver and said, “He owns one of those SA Colt .45s you’re always talking about.” Long story made short: I aggravated the truck driver till he sold me the Colt. Cost again was $100. The .45 was of the second generation made in 1964.

A few evenings later Dad came home from work, reached into his hip pocket and handed me a WWII Remington Rand 1911A1 .45 Auto. He said, “I took this for a bill today. Do you want it?” I did! In just a few days, two .45s had been added to my growing assortment of handguns.

By the start of West Virginia’s Marshall University’s 1968 fall semester, I had saved enough money to buy reloading dies and bullet molds for my new handguns. After some shooting, I was happy with them except for the Remington Rand. I couldn’t have hit one of John Taffin’s hats with it at 25 yards. I sold it for $35, redirecting the cash to powder and primers.

Before classes started in September 1968, I conned a friend to share expenses for a camping trip to Montana. My idea was to visit the then-named Custer Battlefield. I fell in love with Montana and have been a full time Montana resident for nearly 50 years. In that half century I’ve owned hundreds of handguns including about 100 Colt SAAs, a passel of U.S. Model 1911A1s and even another French Model 1935A.

Still, the excitement of those first handgun milestones remains most vivid in my mind.

